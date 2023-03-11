FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group lowered FB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FB Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of FB Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of FB Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.86.

FB Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

FBK opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.95.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $127.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James W. Iv Cross acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.06 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,668.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in FB Financial by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 702.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

