FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $802.02

Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 802.02 ($9.64) and traded as high as GBX 869 ($10.45). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 859 ($10.33), with a volume of 42,126 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDM. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.03) price target on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 804.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 737.43. The company has a market capitalization of £930.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,840.00 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren acquired 65 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 764 ($9.19) per share, for a total transaction of £496.60 ($597.16). Insiders bought a total of 195 shares of company stock worth $149,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

