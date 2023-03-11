Fei USD (FEI) Hits Market Capitalization of $394.38 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00004584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $394.38 million and $982,801.71 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fei USD

FEI is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.94591133 USD and is down -5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $837,003.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

