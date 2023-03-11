Fetch.ai (FET) Market Cap Achieves $258.87 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 24% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $258.87 million and approximately $8.87 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001536 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00070411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00053558 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000280 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00023023 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000916 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.