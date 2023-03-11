FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Down 60.4% in February

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 155,500 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the February 13th total of 392,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.3 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance

Shares of FIBRA Macquarie México stock remained flat at $1.66 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $1.74.

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

