FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Down 60.4% in February

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 155,500 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the February 13th total of 392,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.3 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance
Shares of FIBRA Macquarie México stock remained flat at $1.66 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $1.74.
FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FIBRA Macquarie México (DBMBF)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.