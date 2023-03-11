FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Sells $638,097.80 in Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 31,589 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $638,097.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,774,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FibroGen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FGEN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.12. 1,610,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.85. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 369.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in FibroGen by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

