FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Sells $638,097.80 in Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 31,589 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $638,097.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,774,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FibroGen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FGEN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.12. 1,610,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.85. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 369.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in FibroGen by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

