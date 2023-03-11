FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Insider Sells $155,801.08 in Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) insider Mark Eisner sold 7,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $155,801.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,214.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Eisner also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 10th, Mark Eisner sold 10,140 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $204,828.00.

FibroGen Price Performance

NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.12. 1,610,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,544. FibroGen, Inc. has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $25.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.85.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 208.66% and a negative return on equity of 338.94%. The business had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in FibroGen by 84.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,403 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in FibroGen by 2,689.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 928,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after buying an additional 894,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth about $12,641,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FibroGen in the third quarter worth about $9,887,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FibroGen in the third quarter worth about $9,609,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Articles

