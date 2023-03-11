Filecoin (FIL) Price Hits $5.36 on Major Exchanges

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Filecoin has a market cap of $2.23 billion and $431.71 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $5.36 or 0.00026076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00429613 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,865.27 or 0.29039032 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 416,417,362 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

