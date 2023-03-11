Financial Review: Comstock (NYSE:LODE) & SUIC Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC)

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) and SUIC Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Comstock and SUIC Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock 0 0 0 0 N/A SUIC Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock -7,762.50% -25.38% -17.24% SUIC Worldwide -2.87% -15.92% -1.67%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Comstock and SUIC Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Comstock has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUIC Worldwide has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Comstock and SUIC Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock $860,000.00 33.44 -$24.58 million ($0.68) -0.44 SUIC Worldwide $380,000.00 33.92 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

SUIC Worldwide has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Comstock.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Comstock shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Comstock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.8% of SUIC Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SUIC Worldwide beats Comstock on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock

Comstock, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Renewable Energy Products, and Strategic and Other Investments. The Production and Sale of Renewable Energy Products segment sells biomass-derived carbon neutral oil, ethanol, gasoline, renewable diesel, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other renewable replacements. The Strategic and Other Investments segment includes all other activities, including real estate, mining, and equity method investments. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia City, NV.

About SUIC Worldwide

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of research and development, venture financing for, and investing in private enterprises and the public sector. It targets sectors that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence. The company was founded on August 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, NY.

