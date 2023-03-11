First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Stock Price Down 1.3%

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.00 and last traded at $62.00. Approximately 1,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.79.

First Farmers Financial Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average of $60.88.

First Farmers Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.45.

First Farmers Financial Company Profile

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

