First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.34

Shares of First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.34 and traded as low as $8.01. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 7,370 shares trading hands.

First Northern Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $117.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer.

