First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.57 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for First Solar in a research note issued on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings per share of $3.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.61. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

First Solar Trading Down 1.7 %

Several other analysts also recently commented on FSLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on First Solar from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.35.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $207.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -494.58 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $218.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,858 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in First Solar by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 140,883 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after acquiring an additional 84,499 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 115,180 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $17,253,000 after acquiring an additional 39,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

