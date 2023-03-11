First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Motco acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:DDIV traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.81. 2,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.98. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.