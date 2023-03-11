First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the February 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FEMB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,084. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $30.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEMB. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 445.1% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

