First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the February 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:FEMB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,084. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $30.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd.
About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF
The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.
