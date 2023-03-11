First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Up 190.3% in February

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 190.3% from the February 13th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 709.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 53,135 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $37,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 255,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNX stock traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $88.95. 69,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,367. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $100.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.27. The firm has a market cap of $951.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.378 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

