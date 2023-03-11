First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Up 244.3% in February

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 244.3% from the February 13th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FTXL traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $60.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,198. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

