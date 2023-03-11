FirstService (TSE:FSV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $173.15

Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$173.15 and traded as high as C$190.56. FirstService shares last traded at C$189.55, with a volume of 61,451 shares traded.

FirstService Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$185.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$173.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.95.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.02. FirstService had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.34 billion. Research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 6.0757231 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

About FirstService

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.299 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 32.27%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

