Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $195.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2025 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $202.42.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $196.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.28. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Five Below has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $212.56.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

