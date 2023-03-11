Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) CEO Brien Daniel B. O Sells 10,390 Shares

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 10,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $32,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,451,356 shares in the company, valued at $13,799,203.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of FSI stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Flexible Solutions International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 60.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

