FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG) Trading Down 1.3%

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $126.35 and last traded at $126.35. 802 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $128.05.

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.63. The company has a market cap of $149.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Get FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (ESGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global ESG Select KPIs index. The fund follows a principles-based global index composed of companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. ESGG was launched on Jul 13, 2016 and is managed by FlexShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.