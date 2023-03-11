Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.56

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.56 and traded as high as C$1.92. Foraco International shares last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 285,200 shares changing hands.

Foraco International Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of C$176.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.34.

About Foraco International

(Get Rating)

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foraco International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foraco International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.