Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FMCXF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Foran Mining from C$3.30 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Foran Mining Stock Performance

FMCXF stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. Foran Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

