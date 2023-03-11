Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FWONK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $68.05 on Friday. Formula One Group has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $76.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.36.

In other Formula One Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and have sold 406,897 shares valued at $30,376,669. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 64.4% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 74.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

