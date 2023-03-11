Fortitude Gold (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 6.20 and last traded at 6.16. 119,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 44,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.15.
Fortitude Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of 5.89.
Fortitude Gold Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th.
Fortitude Gold Company Profile
Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
