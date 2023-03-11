Francis Davidson Buys 30,909 Shares of Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) Stock

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) CEO Francis Davidson acquired 30,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $34,308.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,385,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,684.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Francis Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sonder alerts:

On Thursday, March 9th, Francis Davidson acquired 29,279 shares of Sonder stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $31,328.53.

Sonder Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOND opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. Sonder Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sonder by 325.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonder by 1,225.2% in the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 231,096 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sonder by 34.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOND. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sonder from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Sonder in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Sonder Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.