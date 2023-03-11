Frax Share Price Down 30.4% Over Last Week (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for about $7.06 or 0.00034889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. Frax Share has a total market cap of $525.71 million and approximately $151.90 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Frax Share

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,466,060 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is a non-stable, utility token that holds rights to governance and all utility of the Frax protocol. It has a highly governance-minimized approach to designing trustless money and eschews DAO-like active management. FXS tokens can be used for adding/adjusting collateral pools, adjusting various fees, and refreshing the rate of the collateral ratio. The FXS token has the potential for upside and downside utility of the system, and the supply is initially set to 100 million tokens at genesis. The design of the protocol is such that FXS would be largely deflationary in supply as long as FRAX demand grows.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

