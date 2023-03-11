Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.71 and last traded at $24.71. 4,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 6,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

Freedom Day Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freedom Day Dividend ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Freedom Day Dividend ETF stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Freedom Day Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

