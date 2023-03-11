Front Row Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.44. 191,488,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,244,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.70 and its 200 day moving average is $201.52.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,128,221 shares of company stock worth $1,637,193,192. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

