Front Row Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Front Row Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 207.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.93. 14,180,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,415,761. The company has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $86.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.89.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.