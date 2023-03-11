Front Row Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure comprises 1.0% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Front Row Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AY. StockNews.com raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of AY traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.34. 850,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,759. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,450.00%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

