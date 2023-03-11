Front Row Advisors LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.0% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 51.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 33.3% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 572.6% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 24,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie Stock Performance

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,991 shares of company stock valued at $23,102,528 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,825,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,030. The stock has a market cap of $264.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.26. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.