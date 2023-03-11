Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 566 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Front Row Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,202,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,214,000 after buying an additional 611,858 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,155,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,111,000 after buying an additional 1,013,241 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,792,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,052,000 after buying an additional 1,831,251 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Flex by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Flex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,738,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,975,000 after buying an additional 35,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $79,447.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,155.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $79,447.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,155.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $33,188.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at $400,938.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,216 shares of company stock valued at $373,973 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,536,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,824. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. Flex’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

