Frontier Lithium (OTC:LITOF) Trading Down 2.7%

Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTC:LITOF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.77. 68,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 94,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Frontier Lithium from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Frontier Lithium in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Frontier Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.84.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

