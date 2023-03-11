FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN) Stock Price Down 1.5%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.96 and last traded at $18.96. Approximately 12,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Get Rating) by 235.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,570 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

