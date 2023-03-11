FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) VP Kristian Nolde Sells 34,000 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) VP Kristian Nolde sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $99,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 346,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,581.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
FTC Solar Stock Performance
FTC Solar stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FTCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar
FTC Solar Company Profile
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
Featured Articles
