FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

FCN opened at $186.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.25. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $140.09 and a 1 year high of $192.24.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $774.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $260,218.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,804,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $260,218.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,804,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $458,835.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,973.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,930 shares of company stock worth $5,496,833. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FTI Consulting

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 270.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

