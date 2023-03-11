FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 88.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FuelCell Energy Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $7.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.85 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

FuelCell Energy, Inc engages in the development, design, production, construction and servicing of high temperature fuel cells for clean electric power generation. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

