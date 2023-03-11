Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Down 72.1% in February

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the February 13th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
Fujitsu Stock Performance
Shares of FJTSY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 53,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,529. Fujitsu has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27.
About Fujitsu
Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fujitsu (FJTSY)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.