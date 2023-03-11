Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Down 72.1% in February

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the February 13th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of FJTSY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 53,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,529. Fujitsu has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27.

Fujitsu ( OTCMKTS:FJTSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fujitsu will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

