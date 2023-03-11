Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Given New $10.00 Price Target at SVB Securities

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by SVB Securities from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FULC. HC Wainwright lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $4.51 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $24.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,923,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,988.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,609,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,926,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares in the company, valued at $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 4,372,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,695,655 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

