Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CRO Andrew David Oddie Sells 2,334 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $19,768.98. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,283.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew David Oddie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Funko alerts:

On Monday, March 6th, Andrew David Oddie sold 570 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $5,608.80.

Funko Price Performance

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $401.63 million, a PE ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $27.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Funko

Several research analysts recently commented on FNKO shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Funko from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Funko by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Funko by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Funko by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.