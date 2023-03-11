Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Tracy D. Daw Sells 2,284 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 2,284 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $18,934.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,994.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Funko Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.95. 664,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,391. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $401.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCG Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Funko in the 4th quarter worth about $136,599,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Funko by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,860,000 after purchasing an additional 555,000 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Funko by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 523,460 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Funko by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,325,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after acquiring an additional 447,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Funko by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,962,000 after acquiring an additional 425,633 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Funko Company Profile

FNKO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Funko from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

