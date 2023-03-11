FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Spirent Communications in a report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Spirent Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirent Communications’ FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPMYY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 222 ($2.67) to GBX 204 ($2.45) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

SPMYY opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33. Spirent Communications has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $14.35.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

