G999 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,759.11 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 11th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $5,759.11 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, G999 has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00070624 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00053877 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000283 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022909 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000917 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000228 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.