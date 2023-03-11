GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, an increase of 282.4% from the February 13th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GGN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 725,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,128. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $4.14.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 214,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 53,830 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 141,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,635,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 799,989 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

