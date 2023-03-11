GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, an increase of 282.4% from the February 13th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of GGN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 725,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,128. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $4.14.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
