Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $103.79

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.79 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 92.07 ($1.11). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 94.50 ($1.14), with a volume of 65,244 shares.

Gear4music Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £19.62 million, a PE ratio of 1,335.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.76.

Gear4music Company Profile

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, and related accessories, such as guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products consisting of electronic drums, acoustic drum kits, drum pads, hybrid drumming products, cymbals, snare drums, individual drums, and drum hardware and accessories, such as noise controllers, parts and spares, and drumsticks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

