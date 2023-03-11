Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $140.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $380.00.

GNRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Generac from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.96.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Down 3.9 %

Generac stock opened at $113.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $328.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.96.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 552.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth $29,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.