General Electric (NYSE:GE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,200,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,256,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $99.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,033.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day moving average is $78.24. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $94.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

