General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on General Electric from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.86.

General Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE GE opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $99.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,033.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $94.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.24.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

