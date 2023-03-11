Genesis Vision Hits Market Capitalization of $835,535.22 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 62.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $835,535.22 and $4.95 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00436061 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,029.57 or 0.29474876 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

