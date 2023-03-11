German American Bancorp Inc. Has $6.11 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.1% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7 %

XOM traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.85. 3,314,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,586,858. The stock has a market cap of $447.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

